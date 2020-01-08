GALLERY: Salvation Army Kickoff at Korshak

The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary 2020 Fashion Show and Luncheon Announcement Party was celebrated and hosted by Stanley Korshak at the Crescent last week.

Kim Hext, Fashion Show and Luncheon chair was joined by Crawford Brock, owner of Stanley Korshak, greeting guests as they arrived, along with Major Barbara Rich and Major Jonathan Rich of The Salvation Army North Texas Area Command.

A sense of excitement filled the shop as everyone joined together for the announcements. Major Barbara Rich welcomed the crowd and gave a brief overview of The Salvation Army in North Texas. She then introduced the Women’s Auxiliary president, Margaret Hancock, who is a second-generation supporter of The Salvation Army and has previously served as event chair with her mother-in-law. Margaret thanked Crawford for his generosity in hosting tonight’s event, which had been rescheduled from a few weeks ago due to the tornadoes’ heavy impact on the community. Crawford had donated all of the food from that event to the local fire station’s first responders.

Kim thanked everyone for their support in kicking off the Women’s Auxiliary 2020 Fashion Show and Luncheon “Giving in Style.” She announced long-time volunteer and community leader Ellen McStay as honorary chair. Then in presenting the Margot Perot Service Award, Kim noted the recipient is also a former Fashion Show and Luncheon chair and has been a tireless supporter of The Salvation Army and its many programs serving the community, announcing Carol Seay as the honoree.

Encouraging everyone to join in the May 11, 2020 Fashion Show and Luncheon, Kim said the morning would begin with shopping in the Chic Boutique and recognized TOOTSIES as a partner.

(Photos by Dana Driensky)