Highland Park will face more difficult competition down the road during District 11-5A play. (Photo: Chris McGathey)
HP Rolls Past Overmatched Creekview

Highland Park cruised to a 2-0 start in District 11-5A play with a 70-33 win over Carrollton Creekview on Tuesday that wasn’t as close as the score indicates.

The Scots (14-7, 2-0) led 46-5 at halftime after a 25-0 run in the second quarter. It was 65-13 after three. Drew Scott scored 16 points to pace HP, which saw 11 players score overall in the rout. Trey Wooten scored a game-high 22 for the Mustangs, or two-thirds of his team’s output.

In their district opener, the Scots scored another lopsided triumph with a 64-44 throttling of Bryan Adams. Jacob Hager led a balanced scoring output with 15 points for HP, which again led comfortably by halftime.

League play continues for the Scots with a pair of road games, at Carrollton R.L. Turner on Friday and against Thomas Jefferson on Jan. 14 at Loos Field House.

