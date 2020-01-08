Lady Scots Start Fast in District 11-5A

After trampling the District 11-5A competition a year ago, Highland Park’s dominance hasn’t slowed down.

The Lady Scots are rolling through league play again after a 56-24 road victory over Carrollton Creekview on Tuesday. Vivian Jin led the way with 17 points and nine steals, while Madison Visinsky added 11 points.

HP has won all 18 of its district games during the past two seasons. The current three-game winning streak for the Lady Scots (12-8, 4-0) includes a 73-8 thrashing of Conrad and a 77-11 win over Bryan Adams.

HP will host its next two games, against Carrollton R.L. Turner on Friday and Thomas Jefferson on Jan. 14.