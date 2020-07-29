Preston Hollow Crime Reports July 20 – 26

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: TESTY TOWARD TEXTING

A 71-year-old man from the 6200 block of West Northwest Highway complained at 9:06 p.m. July 24 of continuing to receive unwanted text messages.

21 Tuesday

Before 8:10 a.m., a prowler burglarized a 30-year-old woman’s vehicle at apartments in the 3800 block of West Northwest Highway.

Before 3:54 p.m., a shoplifter fled with stolen merchandise from Lowe’s Home Improvement store on Inwood Road near Forest Lane.

Burglarized before 8:39 p.m.: a 43-year-old man’s vehicle at a home in the 4200 block of Beechwood Lane.

22 Wednesday

Burglarized before 8:05 a.m.: a 23-year-old man’s vehicle at a home in the 6400 block of Glendora Avenue.

23 Thursday

Online records didn’t include a reporting time for vandalism at the small shopping center with Inwood Lawn Equipment and the Sprint Store in the 3700 block of West Northwest Highway.

Reported at 11:26 a.m.: a would-be thief on July 21 punched the key ignition of a vehicle at apartments in the 3900 West Northwest Highway.

Taken before 3:05 p.m.: a 78-year-old man’s stuff from outside his home in the 5700 block of Overdowns Drive.

24 Friday

Before 12:34 a.m., a burglar damaged a 28-year-old man’s vehicle at a home in the 4700 block of Thunder Road while stealing the contents.

Burglarized before 4:17 p.m.: a vehicle belonging to Connected Media of McKinney outside a home in the 6000 block of Aberdeen Avenue.

Before 8:06 p.m., a burglar snatched contents from a 62-year-old man’s vehicle at the Market at Preston Forest.

Stolen before 8:27 p.m.: a 63-year-old man’s motorcycle from the 10100 block of Daria Drive.

25 Saturday

Recovered at 11:14 a.m.: a vehicle stolen in Frisco and located at Emerson on Harvest Hill retirement community in the 5550 block of Harvest Hill Road.

26 Sunday

An Investigation of a street blockage in the 5700 block of Walnut Hill Lane at 3:44 a.m. resulted in the arrest of a 21-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated and possession of 1.4 grams of marijuana plus a marijuana grinder with residue.