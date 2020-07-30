Fairmont Dallas Reopening

Fairmont Dallas this week announced plans to reopen to guests and visitors July 31.

This includes guest services with modified food and beverage venues, including poolside service (Thursday – Saturday), Pyramid Bar (Thursday – Saturday) and Starbucks (daily).

“The hotel’s top priority remains the safety, care and wellbeing of our Fairmont Dallas family. Welcoming, safeguarding and taking care of others is at the very heart of what we do and who we are,” said Sven-Erik Richter, Fairmont Dallas general manager. “Today, this means keeping our guests and employees safe by preventing the spread of COVID-19 – partnering with top experts to implement new standards of safety and enhanced operational protocols and procedures which are among the most stringent in the hospitality industry.”

At each touchpoint along the guest journey through Fairmont Dallas, measures are being taken to protect guests and employees, including physical distancing, mandatory screening for all guests and employees, which may include a temperature check, masks provided to guests and worn by all employees, a 48-hour “settling period” for occupied rooms post-departure, increased frequency of cleaning and disinfecting, with a focus on high-touch points, and continued use of EPA registered disinfecting chemicals, proven effective in preventing the transmission of COVID-19.

Training for all employees, a dedicated on-property rollout committee and a formal audit program, validated under the global ALLSAFE Cleanliness label, ensure compliance.

“As we welcome our friends, family and community back to Fairmont Dallas, please be assured that we are looking ahead, through and past the COVID-19 pandemic, to ensure that our valued guests and employees will always be looked after with the highest degree of safety, care and comfort,” said Richter.

For additional information on Fairmont Dallas and Accor’s commitment to helping its community stay safe and stay well, please visit www.ALLStayWell.com.

In order to help travelers book with confidence, flexible rates are always available for booking, allowing change or cancellation up to 24 hours in advance of arrival. For guests who have booked a non-flexible rate directly with Fairmont Dallas, the hotel has adopted more flexible modification and cancellation policies to help guests and clients shift their travel plans as needed. For more information, please call the hotel directly at 214-720-2020.

The Fairmont Dallas is also running their Stay Close special through August 13.

As part of Stay Close, customers can buy one night and receive a complimentary second night during the same stay (blackout dates apply) if booked on or before August 13.

More information on the special and booking details can be found on their website.