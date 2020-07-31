House of the Month: 4738 San Gabriel Drive

Find class and charm in every room of this home in Northaven Estates.

The impeccable white kitchen has Millennium marble, glass-front cabinetry, and a large island perfect for entertaining. Speaking of entertaining, the fantastic bar area comes complete with lighted cabinets, Sub-Zero wine refrigerator, beverage drawers, and icemaker. The family room with beamed ceiling and high windows overlooks the picturesque pool.

The tranquil master retreat includes a private patio and an elegant master bathroom with Carrera marble, soaking tub, and extensive custom closet. Upstairs is a game room with a beverage center and a dedicated media room. Ambiance abounds in the front and back yards, finished to perfection with masterfully designed landscaping and lighting.

