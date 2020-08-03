Suzanne Floto Brown

Longtime Dallas resident Suzanne Brown passed away on July 26, in Bryan, Texas, at the end of a full and love-filled life of over 90 years. Suzanne was born in St. Louis, Missouri, on January 6, 1930, to Olga and Carl Floto. Her older siblings soon nicknamed her Cookie (her favorite word as a toddler), a term of endearment used by family and friends to this day.

Just prior to World War II, the Floto family took up residence in the vicinity of SMU. Suzanne attended Highland Park High School, where she was a cheerleader and formed many of her lifelong friendships. It was also there she met the love of her life, Dick Brown. After her graduation in 1947, she attended Mary Baldwin College and Southern Methodist University, where she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. Suzanne and Dick tied the knot on September 5, 1950, at the First United Lutheran Church in Dallas, then moved south so that Dick could finish school at UT-Austin.

The couple returned to Dallas, where Cookie raised her kids (Judy Marshall of Bryan, TX and Rick Brown of Dallas, TX), supported the family business, and lived a busy, fulfilling life of service and care for others. For decades she was a faithful member of First United Lutheran, where she sang in the choir, taught Sunday school, and contributed artistically to many projects. Suzy also served her community through participation in several women’s organizations, volunteered as a Girl Scout leader, worked with Meals on Wheels, and served as an aide at Children’s Medical Center. She and Dick also enjoyed a full social life, including dancing, bridge, tennis, and golf at the Dallas Country Club.

Suzanne and Dick eventually retired to Holly Lake Ranch in East Texas, where they continued to enjoy bridge, golf, and fellowship through their spiritual home at Holly Tree Chapel. In 2010, they relocated to Bryan, Texas, to be closer to family and to enjoy the loving attention of dedicated caregivers at St. Joseph Manor. Despite numerous health challenges, they faced them together with courage and determination, inspiring everyone around them with their upbeat attitude, abiding faith, and irrepressible love for both others and each other.

Suzanne is loved and survived by her sister, Bettie Randall of Terrell, TX, her daughter Judy Marshall and husband Kent, her son Rick Brown and wife Kay, five grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren (plus one in the oven!) Preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother William Floto of Tyler, TX.

Cookie will rest peacefully beside her beloved husband at Sparkman Hillcrest Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests honoring her by supporting Hospice Brazos Valley Charities or a charity of your choice. Please visit www.sparkman-hillcrest.com for online condolences.