Comings and Goings
COMING
4441 Lovers Lane
The Tex-Mex eatery, the first of five planned for Dallas, comes to the Park Cities this fall with a focus on delivery. Location owner Hugh Guill said the restaurant has in-house delivery drivers as well as catering, curbside pickup, and to-go options as well as tables for dine-in.
NOW OPEN
Highland Park Village
The Swiss watchmaker brand’s first standalone location in Texas, a 1,000-square-foot boutique, offers men’s and women’s timepieces.
6609 Hillcrest Avenue
Caroline Crockett Kneese opened the art gallery in 2006 but closed it after moving to Amarillo in 2009, where she reopened in 2015. The gallery returned to its original Snider Plaza location this spring.
4004 Villanova Street
Owner Michelle Bonds said the wine shop, eatery, and market, which opened in the Plaza at Preston Center in July, features 150-200 bottles and a food menu of “snacketizers” such as gourmet cheeses and charcuterie plus sandwiches.
6060 Sherry Lane
The new branch location offers an array of consumer and commercial products and services, as well as treasury management solutions and concierge banking services.
The in-home and online tutoring services provider, which opened earlier this year, offers programs for adult learners as well as grade school, home-schooled, and special needs students.
GOING
Wisteria
5370 W. Lovers Lane
The Inwood Village furniture and home goods store is closing after 19 years, as are the brand’s Farmers Branch and Houston locations and e-commerce business.
California Pizza Kitchen
8411 Preston Road
The chain’s remaining area locations are at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, Willow Bend Mall in Plano, Stonebriar Centre in Frisco, and Grapevine.
