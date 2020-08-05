Thursday, August 6, 2020

UP To Fog For Mosquitoes

Rachel Snyder

Municipal Mosquito will fog all alleys in the northeast quadrant of University Park Aug. 5, Aug. 6, and Aug. 7. All efforts will begin around 9:30 p.m. after a mosquito sample in the 2900 block of Hanover tested positive for West Nile virus.

To target mosquitoes during peak daily activity, protect beneficial insects, and limit exposure for outdoor pets and residents who have sensitivities, fogging is conducted during the overnight hours.  Mosquito control efforts generally run from April to October.

For more information about mosquito control in University Park, visit the city’s website.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

