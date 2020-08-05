UP To Fog For Mosquitoes

Municipal Mosquito will fog all alleys in the northeast quadrant of University Park Aug. 5, Aug. 6, and Aug. 7. All efforts will begin around 9:30 p.m. after a mosquito sample in the 2900 block of Hanover tested positive for West Nile virus.

To target mosquitoes during peak daily activity, protect beneficial insects, and limit exposure for outdoor pets and residents who have sensitivities, fogging is conducted during the overnight hours. Mosquito control efforts generally run from April to October.

For more information about mosquito control in University Park, visit the city’s website.