House of the Month: 3505 Turtle Creek Boulevard, 20F

Enjoy a luxurious lock-and-leave lifestyle by taking advantage of this rare opportunity to purchase new construction in the renowned Vendome high-rise on Turtle Creek.

The two-level penthouse offers top-of-the-line, high-quality finish out, an open kitchen floor plan, and a 477-square-foot upper-level terrace with breathtaking north and east views. Architectural firm X+III served and general contractor Hudson Construction have excellent reputations for high-end residential projects, particularly luxury condominium projects. Vendome amenities include 24-hour concierge, valet, high-level security, a resort-style pool and spa with personal cabanas, and a fitness room.

