Reunion Tower Offers Socially Distanced Summer Activities

Reopened and ready to welcome visitors, Reunion Tower is now offering socially distanced activities with a view. Through September, visitors will be able to take part in events like group painting and dance parties — from 470 feet in the air.

The GeO-Deck will host the events with new COVID-19 safety guidelines in place, including masking, increased cleaning, limited occupancy, and timed ticketing.

Family-Friendly Dance Party

Sunday, Aug. 16 at 3 p.m. and Sunday, Sep. 27 at 3 p.m.

Reunion Tower is offering two days for families to join DJ K-Sprinkles for a dance party with a view of the Dallas skyline.



Acrylic Pouring

Monday, Aug. 24 at 7 p.m.

Mobile painting class business ColorHype will teach visitors the art of acrylic paint pouring later this month. Attendees can learn the new skill while also taking a walk on the observation deck.

Painting With A View

Thursday, Aug. 13 and Aug. 27 at 7 p.m., Thursday, Sep. 10 and Sep. 24 at 7 p.m.

Klarity & Khaos will host four painting events over the next two months. Visitors can paint the skyline from above the city, with 360-degree views.

(Courtesy photo)

Paint Your Pet

Monday, Aug. 31 at 7 p.m.



With the help of ColorHype, visitors can paint portraits of their pets, canvases included. The class is open to ages 16 and up, and ticket sales will end on Aug. 21.

Inks & Succulents

Monday, Sep. 7 at 7 p.m.

With provided alcohol inks, visitors will be able to decorate their own succulent planters.

Love Is In The Air and marriage proposals



Since reopening, the GeO-Deck has seen an increase in proposals, according to a press release, with almost a dozen proposals and more than 70 customized Love Is In the Air nights. Love Is In The Air experiences include a VIP, private elevator ride to the top of the Reunion Tower, a framed photo, two complimentary glasses of sparkling wine and two Reunion Tower flute glasses.