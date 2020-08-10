Tuesday, August 11, 2020

People Newspapers

People Newspapers
Crime Park Cities 

Park Cities Crime Reports August 3-9

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: HYDRANT-PLANING

A distracted motorist hit a fire hydrant in the 5400 block of Byron Avenue around 10:35 p.m. Aug. 9, damaging the fire hydrant. The town of Highland Park repaired the fire hydrant and the sedan was towed from the scene.

HIGHLAND PARK

3 Monday

Despite use of an anti-theft device, a thief made off with a Chevrolet pickup that was parked in the Whole Foods parking lot in the 4100 block of Lomo Alto Drive between 5 a.m. and 1:51 p.m.

A purse picker grabbed a wallet from a woman’s bag while she was shopping at Whole Foods in the 4100 block of Lomo Alto Drive around 6 p.m., and tried to use her cards for purchases shortly thereafter.

4 Tuesday 

Arrested at 3:12 a.m.: A 25-year-old man in the 4200 block of Oak Lawn Avenue for a warrant.

6 Thursday

Arrested at 8:39 a.m.: A 33-year-old man in the 4100 block of Beverly Drive accused of speeding, and warrants.

Scoundrels broke a window of a vacant building in the 3400 block of St. Johns Drive and damaged the back fence. The incident was reported at 12:45 p.m.

A miscreant shattered the rear window of a Chevrolet Suburban that was parked in the 4500 Rheims Place. The incident was reported at 3:51 p.m.

A purse snatcher made off with a $1,850 handbag from the Balenciaga store in Highland Park Village without paying about 3:47 p.m.

7 Friday

A crook made about 20 purchases to Fleet and Farm for $1,500, a $200 purchase from Adidas.com, and a $500 purchase from Petco.com over the past two months using the information of a man in the 4600 block of Beverly Drive. The incident was reported at 10:46 a.m.

9 Sunday

How easy was it for a burglar to get into a BMW 330i that was parked in the 5000 block of Airline Road overnight before 6 a.m. and grab a money clip from the console containing two credit cards and a driver’s license? It was unlocked.

UNIVERSITY PARK

3 Monday

A rascal broke the window of a Lexus parked in the 3400 block of Stanford Avenue overnight before 2 p.m.

4 Tuesday

A thief swiped a $930 bicycle from a backyard in the 3200 block of Amherst Street. The incident was reported at 3:57 p.m.

6 Thursday

How easy was it for a ne’er do well to get into a home in the 3100 block of Amherst Street between 1:25 a.m. and 10:55 a.m. and take an Apple laptop, an iPad, a Gucci piece, a Louis Vuitton piece and credit/debit cards? A door was unlocked.

A thief snagged $750 in property from the 4100 block of Emerson Avenue overnight before noon.

A thief grabbed two toolboxes from a porch in the 2700 block of Daniel Avenue around 1:03 p.m.

A shoplifter took four items from the Tom Thumb store in Snider Plaza around 7:22 p.m.

7 Friday

A crook snagged a Mongoose bicycle from a home in the 3400 block of Amherst Street around 5 p.m.

A thief took a firearm and a bicycle from a home in the 4200 block of Emerson Avenue between 2 p.m. and 5:08 p.m.

8 Saturday

A miscreant took a bicycle from the 6600 block of Preston Road overnight before 9 a.m.

A scoundrel took two signs from the yard of a home in the 3900 block of Southwestern Boulevard around 11:38 p.m.

9 Sunday

Arrested at 11:41 p.m.: A 31-year-old woman for a warrant in the 6100 block of Hillcrest Avenue.

Arrested at 11:50 p.m.: A 29-year-old man accused of possession of marijuana in the 6100 block of Hillcrest Avenue.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *