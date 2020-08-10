Park Cities Crime Reports August 3-9

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: HYDRANT-PLANING

A distracted motorist hit a fire hydrant in the 5400 block of Byron Avenue around 10:35 p.m. Aug. 9, damaging the fire hydrant. The town of Highland Park repaired the fire hydrant and the sedan was towed from the scene.

HIGHLAND PARK

3 Monday

Despite use of an anti-theft device, a thief made off with a Chevrolet pickup that was parked in the Whole Foods parking lot in the 4100 block of Lomo Alto Drive between 5 a.m. and 1:51 p.m.

A purse picker grabbed a wallet from a woman’s bag while she was shopping at Whole Foods in the 4100 block of Lomo Alto Drive around 6 p.m., and tried to use her cards for purchases shortly thereafter.

4 Tuesday

Arrested at 3:12 a.m.: A 25-year-old man in the 4200 block of Oak Lawn Avenue for a warrant.

6 Thursday

Arrested at 8:39 a.m.: A 33-year-old man in the 4100 block of Beverly Drive accused of speeding, and warrants.

Scoundrels broke a window of a vacant building in the 3400 block of St. Johns Drive and damaged the back fence. The incident was reported at 12:45 p.m.

A miscreant shattered the rear window of a Chevrolet Suburban that was parked in the 4500 Rheims Place. The incident was reported at 3:51 p.m.

A purse snatcher made off with a $1,850 handbag from the Balenciaga store in Highland Park Village without paying about 3:47 p.m.

7 Friday

A crook made about 20 purchases to Fleet and Farm for $1,500, a $200 purchase from Adidas.com, and a $500 purchase from Petco.com over the past two months using the information of a man in the 4600 block of Beverly Drive. The incident was reported at 10:46 a.m.

9 Sunday

How easy was it for a burglar to get into a BMW 330i that was parked in the 5000 block of Airline Road overnight before 6 a.m. and grab a money clip from the console containing two credit cards and a driver’s license? It was unlocked.

UNIVERSITY PARK

3 Monday

A rascal broke the window of a Lexus parked in the 3400 block of Stanford Avenue overnight before 2 p.m.

4 Tuesday

A thief swiped a $930 bicycle from a backyard in the 3200 block of Amherst Street. The incident was reported at 3:57 p.m.

6 Thursday

How easy was it for a ne’er do well to get into a home in the 3100 block of Amherst Street between 1:25 a.m. and 10:55 a.m. and take an Apple laptop, an iPad, a Gucci piece, a Louis Vuitton piece and credit/debit cards? A door was unlocked.

A thief snagged $750 in property from the 4100 block of Emerson Avenue overnight before noon.

A thief grabbed two toolboxes from a porch in the 2700 block of Daniel Avenue around 1:03 p.m.

A shoplifter took four items from the Tom Thumb store in Snider Plaza around 7:22 p.m.

7 Friday

A crook snagged a Mongoose bicycle from a home in the 3400 block of Amherst Street around 5 p.m.

A thief took a firearm and a bicycle from a home in the 4200 block of Emerson Avenue between 2 p.m. and 5:08 p.m.

8 Saturday

A miscreant took a bicycle from the 6600 block of Preston Road overnight before 9 a.m.

A scoundrel took two signs from the yard of a home in the 3900 block of Southwestern Boulevard around 11:38 p.m.

9 Sunday

Arrested at 11:41 p.m.: A 31-year-old woman for a warrant in the 6100 block of Hillcrest Avenue.

Arrested at 11:50 p.m.: A 29-year-old man accused of possession of marijuana in the 6100 block of Hillcrest Avenue.