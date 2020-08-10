Scheffler Shines at PGA Championship

If the majority of golf fans weren’t familiar with Scottie Scheffler before this weekend, they know his name now.

The former Highland Park standout finished in a tie for fourth place at the PGA Championship in San Francisco, a dazzling tournament debut that marks a highlight for his most unusual rookie season on the PGA Tour.

Scheffler was atop the leaderboard for much of Saturday’s third round, and remained in striking distance during a pressure-packed final round of 2-under par 68 on Sunday on the TPC Harding Park course. He wound up at 10-under for the weekend and earned a career-best $404, 350 paycheck.

The performance at the season’s first major championship skyrocketed him to 46th in the Official World Golf Ranking and 23rd in the FedEx Cup standings with the tour playoffs set to start later this month.

Scheffler, 24, has been solid all season, finishing in the top 10 in five of his 20 starts this season since claiming his full-time tour card last fall.

The five-way tie for fourth place also included former SMU golfer Bryson DeChambeau, who continued a terrific year with his ninth top-10 showing in 14 events, including one win.

Ex-Jesuit star Jordan Spieth, who preceded Scheffler at the University of Texas, came in 71st place at 2-over after struggling through a round of 76 on Saturday.