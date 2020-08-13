UP To Fog For Mosquitoes

Thursday, August 13, 2020

The city of University Park will continue mosquito fogging efforts this week after mosquito samples in the 2900 block of Hanover and the 3920 block Caruth tested positive for West Nile virus.

Municipal Mosquito will continue to fog all alleys north of Lovers tonight, August 13 and tomorrow, August 14, per an announcement on the city’s website.  All efforts will begin after 9 p.m. 

Mosquito control efforts generally run from April to October.

For more information about mosquito control in University Park, click here.

