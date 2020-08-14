Girls Soccer Coach Brown Leaving HP

Stewart Brown is leaving Highland Park High School, but his contributions on the sidelines won’t be forgotten anytime soon.

In 12 seasons as HP’s girls soccer coach, Brown led the Lady Scots to three state championships and three more runner-up finishes. In 2017, HP finished with a perfect 27-0 record and won the Class 5A crown. The other titles came in 2012 and 2019.

Brown is stepping away from the soccer field to become an assistant principal at Westwood Junior High, a math, science, and leadership magnet campus in Richardson ISD.

“It fits well with my knowledge and skill set,” said Brown, who earned his principal certification about four years ago and had been searching for administrative roles. “I’m sad to be leaving Highland Park. I’m really proud of what we accomplished.”

Brown will leave the program in good hands. Jackie Hlavaty, his top assistant for the past 12 years, has been promoted to head coach.

“Jackie is an outstanding coach and an amazing human being,” Brown said. “She knows the girls and knows the program exceptionally well. They have something special, and Jackie will continue the strength of what we’ve created.”

Brown, 46, has been at HP for 13 years overall, including one season as the boys coach and the past 12 overseeing the girls team. The Lady Scots were denied the opportunity to defend their most recent state title when the 2020 season was cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Overall, HP has the most decorated girls soccer program in Texas, with seven state championships in 13 title-game appearances.

Before coming to HP, the native of Scotland coached in the college ranks, including a stint as an assistant women’s coach at SMU.

While he’s excited for his new opportunity, Brown admits it will feel unusual when soccer season rolls around, and for the first time in 24 years, he won’t be a part of it.

“It’s going to be strange,” Brown said. “I love coaching and love the program we built, and the community involvement that was part of that. Now I will go and watch games as a fan.”

