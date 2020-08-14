SMU Hosting Outdoor Commencement Saturday

SMU postponed its spring commencement because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

SMU will honor its 2020 graduates at a festive open-air Commencement Convocation at 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, in Ford Stadium. The ceremony will be streamed live. Gates open at 6:30 a.m., and all parking garages will be open.

Public health precautions for the commencement include seating graduating students and the platform party on the football field, arranged to maintain physical distance between individuals, instructing guests to sit in alternating rows in the stands, spacing themselves to support social distancing between family groups, requiring face coverings for graduates and guests, and providing specially-branded SMU Commencement face coverings for the students.