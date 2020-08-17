Mark Your Calendars: Dallas ISD Begins Handing Out Elementary Tech Monday

The plan: Make sure every student in Dallas ISD has the needed technology and connectivity to attend class from anywhere – even if they ultimately choose to attend in person when on-campus learning resumes.

The when: Starting Monday.

The district will provide iPads to about 46,000 students in pre-K through second grade, and Chromebooks to 14,000 students in grades 3-5, with the bulk distributed in a phased handout by school and grade throughout the month of August.

The district’s technology department hosted drive-up deployment events at each elementary campus, and parents were given a backpack of supplies for each student that included an assigned computing device, charger, earbuds, and basic instructions for logging in. If needed, students can also take home mobile internet hotspots.

Middle school and high school students should already have hotspots and computing devices, the district said, but if they don’t, the district will be holding separate events for students that need replacement devices or are new to the district.

Students at the following local schools can pick up their devices on specific days, including Foster Elementary and KB Polk Center for Academically Talented and Gifted, Aug. 19; Kramer Elementary and Walnut Hill Elementary, Aug. 20; Pershing Elementary, Preston Hollow Elementary, and Dealey Montessori, Aug. 21; DeGolyer Elementary and Sudie Williams TAG, Aug. 24; Withers Elementary and Nathan Adams Elementary, Aug. 25; and Solar Prep for Boys and Solar Prep for Girls, Aug. 28.

At each school, the following schedule has been set up:

Pre-K and kindergarten: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

First and second grade: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Third and fourth grade: Noon to 1 p.m.

Fifth and sixth grade: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Seventh and eighth: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Walk-ins: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

To request an internet hotspot, click here.

Additionally, the district has been conducting live webinars for parents and guardians who want to learn more about specific parts of the district’s back-to-school plan. The webinars are conducted daily between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., and parents can register ahead of time to receive the login information.

Busy during those times? The district is also providing the recorded sessions and the handouts on-demand.