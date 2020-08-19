Preston Hollow Crime Reports Aug. 10 – 16

Wednesday, August 19, 2020

SKULLDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: EVERYONE’S A CRITIC

An early-morning artist won critical disdain for leaving graffiti on the Saint Bernard store at Inwood Village before 2:53 a.m. Aug. 11.

11 Tuesday

Something crooked went down and it wasn’t just the street name. Before 4:56 p.m., a burglar took tools from a Baker Brother Plumbing truck at a home in the 4500 block of Crooked Lane.

Stolen before 8:44 p.m.: property from a 22-year-old woman at NorthPark Center

12 Wednesday

Arrested at 9:55 a.m.: a man, age not provided, who was accused of shoplifting from Ray-Ban at NorthPark Center.

A 69-year-old woman’s shopping trip to Preston Forest Village turned unpleasant when the motorist who hit her vehicle fled before 2:06 p.m.

Arrested at 5:25 p.m.: a 23-year-old man accused of running when told to stop and refusing to leave after receiving a criminal trespassing warning at NorthPark Center.

Arrested at 6:37 p.m.: a 26-year-old woman accused of shoplifting at Nordstrom at NorthPark Center.

13 Thursday

Discovered missing before 9:44 a.m.: a 73-year-old man’s vehicle from a home in the 6300 block of Desco Drive.

The motorist who struck a 42-year-old woman’s vehicle near Ursuline Academy on Walnut Hill Road left before 12:27 p.m.

While the plumbers called on a home in the 4900 block of Mangold Circle, a burglar struck, taking property from a Reliable Plumbing truck before 4:03 p.m.

14 Friday

Before 8:08 a.m., a burglar entered and stole from a 64-year-old man’s pickup at a home in the 6400 block of Mimosa Lane.

Burglarized before 1:26 p.m.: a 68-year-old woman’s vehicle outside her home in the 6300 block of Desco Drive.

When is loving pizza wrong? When you get in such a hurry at Fireside Pies on Inwood Road you strike a 25-year-old’s vehicle before 6:01 p.m. and are too rude to stick around and take responsibility.

15 Saturday

We don’t know whether the burglar who struck the Sherwin-Williams paint store in the Market and Preston Forest before 7:59 a.m. had a big redecorating job planned.

