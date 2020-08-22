UP City Council OKs HVAC Improvements

The University Park City Council this week approved a proposal from Trane Inc. for $82,971 to provide and install UV lighting in the HVAC systems at City Hall, the Peek Center, the transfer station, and the library.

UV lighting is meant to help disinfect the air, eliminating fungi, mold, viruses, and bacteria, as well as sterilize the system’s coils and ductwork.

Jodie Ledat, the city’s operations manager, said Trane’s proposal had the lowest short and long-term maintenance costs and was the only proposal where the system equipment is not proprietary.

The effort is an eligible expenditure for reimbursement through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act).

In addition, the city council approved the purchase of three fuel dispensers for $28,315.27, and the purchase of a fuel management system for $46,128 from Reeder distributors.

Owen Downham, the fleet manager, said they will replace outdated dispensers.

Downham said the changes to the management system will save the city an estimated $16,971 per year.

The upgrades were budgeted in the capital projects general fund.

In other news:

The council approved an interlocal agreement with the town of Highland Park and Highland Park ISD to allocate up to 10% of their respective CARES Act funds to the school district.

The council approved a final payment of $17,704.82 to CamCrete Contracting. The city approved a contract with CamCrete in December for $285,200 for replacement of about 35,000 square feet of sidewalk throughout the city. A change order in the amount of $70,000 was approved by the council in May, bringing the total contract amount to $355,200. Upon issuance of final payment, the total amount paid to CamCrete Contracting for the contract will be $354,096.50, $1,103.50 under budget.

Approved a facilities utilization agreement with Park Cities YMCA. In 2005, the city and the Park Cities YMCA entered into a facilities utilization agreement regarding the use and programming of designated athletic fields. The purpose of the agreement was to secure field usage for YMCA youth athletic programs.