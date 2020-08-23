Scots Prep for Season in New Weight Room

Amid an offseason characterized by uncertainty and apprehension, good news awaits Highland Park football players on Monday.

Not only are they returning to strength and conditioning workouts for the upcoming fall season, but they will christen the school’s brand new weight room. School officials put the finishing touches last week on the facility, which is located inside the indoor facility across from Highlander Stadium.

After a week of strength workouts, the Scots will begin distributing equipment, and then hit the practice field for the first time on Sept. 7.

Of course, all plans remain fluid given public health concerns involving the COVID-19 pandemic, but for now, HP intends to play a full season this fall, in accordance with updated UIL guidelines.

The district will finalize regulations and procedures for fan attendance at fall athletic events, including football and volleyball, in the near future.

HP FOOTBALL KEY DATES

Aug. 24 Strength and condition workouts resume Sept. 7 Limited-contact practice begins Sept. 12 First full-contact practice with pads Sept. 17 Scrimmage vs. Euless Trinity at Highlander Stadium Sept. 25 Regular-season opener vs. Austin Westlake (location TBD)