Park Cities Crime Reports Aug. 17-23

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: UNWELCOME VISITOR

A miscreant hit six windows of a home in the 4200 block of Lomo Alto Court with rocks, breaking the windows at 3:50 a.m.

HIGHLAND PARK

Uprooted: A tree fell and damaged a Lexus GX460 and an Acura parked near a curb, as well as two other trees, near the intersection of Lomo Alto Drive and Westway Avenue around 6:14 a.m.

17 Monday

Arrested at 4:15 p.m.: a 16 year old accused of unauthorized use of a vehicle and harboring a runaway child in the 4100 block of Lomo Alto Drive. 

18 Tuesday

An irresponsible motorist hit a Chevrolet Silverado overnight before 12:34 a.m. in the 4600 block of Westside Drive, shearing off most of the quarter panel, deflating the left rear tire, and sending debris onto the roadway.

A crook fraudulently used the information of a man in the 4300 block of Fairfax Avenue to receive unemployment benefits and open a checking account. The incident was reported at noon.

19 Wednesday

A car snatcher drove off in a Jeep Wrangler that was parked in the 4800 block of Drexel Drive at about 2 a.m.

A thief swiped a pair of sunglasses from a table at Bistro 31 in Highland Park Village. The incident was reported at 3:15 p.m.

Overnight before 4:30 p.m., a scoundrel took an exterior AC unit from a home that was for sale in the 4600 block of Belclaire Avenue.

20 Thursday

A delinquent used the information of a man in the 4500 block of Belfort Place to try to file for unemployment benefits around 5 p.m.

Officers found two bicycles in the roadway in the 3500 block of Livingston Avenue as well as another bicycle in the 3400 block of Knox Street at 11:51 p.m.

21 Friday

A good neighbor found a pair of keys in the 3600 block of Crescent Avenue around noon. The keys were turned in to authorities. 

23 Sunday

A troublemaker refused to move her Volkswagen Beetle, which had been parked in a two-hour parking space behind Royal Blue Grocery in Highland Park Village or follow officers’ commands around 12:04 a.m. The suspect was given a trespass warning and left the scene.

Arrested at 3:30 a.m.: a 40-year-old man accused of possession of a controlled substance in the 4300 block of Westside Drive.

A burglar got into a Lexus GX parked in the 4500 block of Westway Avenue and snagged two pairs of shoes, as well as a pair of Gucci sunglasses. A burglar also got into a detached garage and took a child’s bicycle. The incidents were reported at 10:58 a.m.

Arrested at 1:17 p.m.: a 49 year old for a warrant in the 4200 block of Oak Lawn Avenue.

UNIVERSITY PARK

17 Monday

A criminal used the information of a man in the 3400 block of Bryn Mawr Drive to apply for a small business loan overnight before 12:37 p.m.

A ne’er do well took a child’s bicycle from a garage in the 8000 block of Tulane Boulevard. The incident was reported at 4:33 p.m.

18 Tuesday

A burglar broke into a home in the 3000 block of Milton Avenue and took a pair of Apple air pods, a TV, and $300 in cash between 4 a.m. and 11:02 a.m.

A thief got into a garage in the 3000 block of Milton Avenue overnight before 11:25 a.m. and took $100 in cash and $80 in gift cards from a vehicle.

A rascal damaged a vehicle and door of a home in the 3300 block of Rosedale Avenue. The incident was reported at 1:22 p.m.

A worker took a trailer from the 3800 block of University Boulevard. The incident was reported at 1:51 p.m.

A swindler opened a Sprint account using the information of a woman in the 3400 block of Normandy Avenue. The incident was reported at 4:45 p.m.

19 Wednesday

Arrested: a19-year-old man accused of public intoxication in the 3300 block of Daniel Avenue. No time was given.

Arrested: a 20-year-old man accused of public intoxication in the 3400 block of Daniel Avenue. No time was given.

20  Thursday

A thief drove off in a Mercedes GLC from the 2700 block of Stanford Avenue overnight before 6:26 a.m.

A scoundrel got into a GMC Yukon in the 3800 block of Colgate Avenue and took a Perry Ellis piece, a Bank of America debit card, $60 in cash, and a driver’s license between 9 and 10:50 p.m.

22 Saturday

A crook broke into a restaurant in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane around 4:42 a.m. and snagged a safe containing $600.

A burglar broke into a GMC Yukon in the 4200 block of Larchmont Avenue and took $200 worth of tools around 7 a.m.

A miscreant got into Chevrolet Cruz in the 6100 block of Hillcrest Avenue at 8:32 p.m. and took $300.

23 Sunday

Arrested: a 19-year-old man accused of public intoxication in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane. No time was given. 

Arrested: a 35-year-old woman accused of assault in the 4400 block of Grassmere Lane. No time was given.

