Postponed from April, Thrift Studio Returns in August

Fans of Thrift Studio, the Dwell with Dignity fundraiser featuring discounted prices for luxury home furnishings and works from area artists, have had to wait a bit longer than usual this year.

The pandemic postponed the pop-up shop, initially scheduled for April. Still, organizers are now ready to proceed Aug. 28 to Sept. 26 at The International on Turtle Creek, a 12,000-square foot space that is social distancing-friendly.

“We are thrilled to finally open our doors to showcase the incredible work of our interior designers and artists while raising necessary funds,” Dwell with Dignity executive director Ashley Sharp said. “Thrift Studio provides one-third of the operating revenue that allows Dwell with Dignity to change lives through design by bringing good design to those who can afford it the least.”

The nonprofit provides furniture, bedding, kitchen supplies, art, professional interior styling, food in the pantry, and a first night’s meal to low-income families who obtain new permanent housing.

Shay Geyer of IBB Design serves as Thrift Studio honorary chair, and ALG Collective’s four artists – Anna Curnes, Melissa Ellis, Annie Griffeth, and Christi Meril – serve as art co-chairs.

Other 2020 Thrift Studio artists include Alec DeJesus, Ana Sadeh, Anne Beletic, Brandon Harris, Brenda Bogart, Carolyn Daniel, Charlie French, David L. Henderson, M.D., Ginger Ray Walker, Hannah Brown, Janie Stidham, Jenny Grumbles, Laura Goodson, Linda Chidsey, Lindsey Meyer, Marcy Cook, Melissa Auberty, Mione Plant, Rachel Nash, Ross von Rosenberg, and Taelor Fisher.

Participating interior designers include Cathy Kincaid of Cathy Kincaid Interiors; Leslie Jenkins of Jenkins Interiors; Mia Brous, Kerri Goldfarb, and Louise Marsh of Madre Dallas; Monica Wilcox of Monica Wilcox Design; Morgan Farrow of Morgan Farrow Interiors; Josh Pickering of Pickering House Interiors; Twelve Twenty, and Lindley Whisenant Arthur of Lindley Arthur Interiors.

If You Go: What: 2020 Thrift Studio, benefiting Dwell with Dignity When: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday – Saturday, Aug. 28 to Sept. 26, but closed on Labor Day, Sept. 7. Where: The International on Turtle Creek, 150 Turtle Creek Blvd., Suite 207 Entry: Free VIP Preview Party: The first night sold out, but tickets may still be available for the second night, 6-8 p.m. Aug. 27; $125 includes drinks, bites, live music, and shopping. Visit thriftstudio.com or call (214) 599-7974. Safety Measures: Check thriftstudio.com closer to the event date for protocols.

