Restaurant Week Begins

Long considered an ideal way to try a new restaurant, grab a fancy date night, and support local charities, Restaurant Week in Dallas-Fort Worth is something of a fall tradition (even if it won’t feel like fall for another, well, month or three).

But this is also a year where the pandemic — and all its attendant restaurant closures and restrictions — has factored into the planning. But that’s not to say that diners won’t have plenty of choices — or that the 23rd anniversary of the event doesn’t have some surprises.

Restaurant Week officially kicks off Aug. 31 and lasts through Sept. 6, but many restaurants have extended their run through Sept. 27.

This year’s campaign features dine-in and new take-out options for three-course prix fixe dinners for either $39 or $49, and two-course lunches for just $19. Diners can get a free additional course with a FedEx Office-DFW Restaurant Week Fourth Course Certificate. For each meal purchased during the campaign, 10 percent will be donated to the North Texas Food Bank (if the restaurant is in the greater Dallas area) or Lena Pope (if the restaurant is in Tarrant County).

In addition to the fourth course offering, Garrison Brothers Distillery is sponsoring DFW Restaurant Week Cocktails, with signature cocktails available at select restaurants. Diners can also enter to win an exclusive dinner for four delivered to their home for a virtual Zoom dining experience with Entercom radio personalities.

“DFW Restaurant Week is our largest annual fundraiser, thanks in large part to the restaurants who faithfully participate each year. Now, we are calling on the community to in turn also support these important local businesses,” said NTFB president and CEO Trisha Cunningham. “This year, diners are doubling the good by backing their favorite restaurants along with our mission at a time when we need it most. Every dollar donated to NTFB from your meal provides another three meals for hungry North Texans.”

Restaurants will adhere to the state and local guidelines, including those restricting occupancy and requiring masking. Not ready to dine-in just yet? Meals are also available for take-out, and cocktails are available as to-go kits.

A little more than 90 restaurants across North Texas are participating this year, which means that you can make it an excursion and head over to Fort Worth, or you can stick closer to home and go to places like Al Biernat’s, Seasons 52, The Mansion on Turtle Creek, Adelmo’s, and Nonna.

Although NTFB and Lena Pope have been hit with unprecedented demand and financial impacts during the pandemic, the two organizations are giving back by taking a smaller donation — 10% vs. the previous 20% — in order to better help participating restaurants. Diners will be encouraged to make additional donations to these charities if they are able to do so.

To make reservations and check out the entire list of restaurants, go to www.DFWrestaurantweek.com.

