Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Alto Bringing Mixology Class To Homes

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments

Join local TV personality Kara Sewell and Zephyr Gin national mixologist Trevor Landry for a virtual cocktail making class.

Registration opens Aug. 27 and the virtual mixology class begins at 5 p.m. Sept. 3. The cost is $57 plus delivery. The Zoom link will be emailed after purchase.

Local ridesharing company Alto will deliver everything needed to make the perfect Tom Collins and a Zephyr Black Martini. Items will be delivered from 2-5 p.m. Sept. 2 and recipients must be present with a valid ID.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

