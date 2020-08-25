HPHS Senior Organizing Virtual 5K

A Highland Park High School senior is organizing a virtual 5K to benefit Vogel Alcove.

Vogel Alcove is an early childhood education and parent opportunity center working to break the cycle of poverty for homeless children and their families in Dallas. Isabel Blaylock’s goal is to raise $5,000 for the nonprofit. Participants can submit their race times from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 6.

“A family friend of mine mentioned the charity to my dad and told us we should look into doing some volunteer work there. After I learned more about what they do and their mission, I wanted to organize a fundraiser for them in order to alleviate some of the strain caused by COVID and to help as many people in my community as possible,” Blaylock said. “My goal is to not only raise funds for Vogel Alcove, but to raise awareness about the cause and educate people about the realities and trauma of homelessness.”

Blaylock said she expects between 25 and 30 participants. For more information, visit the registration page.

She’s run varsity track and cross country for all of high school.

“The importance of teamwork in competition is stressed greatly by my coach and I have truly taken it to heart. I love the feeling of being on the line next to some of my best friends knowing that we are about to dominate the course ahead of us. They are the reason I keep running and hopefully I can inspire other people to find their own team and motivation,” Blaylock said.