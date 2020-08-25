Nasher’s Great Create Goes Home in 2020

Long a favorite, the Nasher Sculpture Center’s The Great Create will go home in 2020, organizers said.

Due to the pandemic, The Great Create 2020 will offer a one-of-a-kind experience that can take place safely at home.

This September 12 – 13, The Great Create 2020 will be delivered directly to participants. The Great Create @ Home Party Kits will include everything needed to celebrate:

Hands-on and virtual art activities created by local artists;

Art supplies and tools needed for a fun-filled weekend;

Your favorite The Great Create swag;

A custom party playlist;

And more.

Participating artists include: The Color Condition, Riley Holloway, Lesli Robertson, Jen Rose, Allison V Smith, Sweet Pass Sculpture Park, Jessica Trevizo, and Zeke Williams.

Proceeds from The Great Create directly benefit the Nasher Sculpture Center, bolstering the museum’s efforts to provide outstanding education programs. Collectively, these programs reach more than 40,000 children, students, and families each year.

