Thursday, August 27, 2020

Crime Preston Hollow 

Preston Hollow Crime Reports Aug. 17 to 23

William Taylor 0 Comments ,

SKULLDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: CONCRETE CAPER

We don’t know what the ill-intentioned scoundrel planned to pave after stealing from Salazar Concrete Concepts of Garland at a work site in the 5700 block of Trail Meadow Drive before 7:31 p.m. Aug. 22.

19 Wednesday

Before 1:02 p.m., an irresponsible and careless motorist fled after a striking a 44-year-old man’s vehicle in the 7800 block of Royal Lane.

20 Thursday

At 2:14 p.m., an unwelcomed visitor to the Tom Thumb store at Preston Royal Village received a criminal trespass warning.

21 Friday

Before 7:41 a.m., a prowler snuck into a yard in the 6600 block of Northport Drive and stole property.

Burglarized before 9:50 a.m.: a 24-year-old man’s vehicle at a home in the 7600 block of Eastern Avenue.

Before 11:29 a.m., an aggressive driver struck a 34-year-old man in the 6200 block of LBJ Freeway.

22 Saturday

Before 1:28 a.m., a crook stole money from a 45-year-old woman at a home in the 5100 block of Seneca Drive.

23 Sunday

Before 2:36 p.m., a rascal stole from a 57-year-old woman at a home in the 4400 block of Cedarbrush Drive.

William Taylor

William Taylor, editor of Park Cities People and Preston Hollow People, shares a name and a birthday with his dad and a love for community journalism with his colleagues at People Newspapers. He joined the staff in 2016 after more than 25 years working for daily newspapers in such places as Alexandria, Louisiana; Baton Rouge; McKinney; San Angelo; and Sherman, though not in anywhere near that order. A city manager once told him that “city government is the best government” because of its potential to improve the lives of its residents. William still enjoys covering municipal government and many other topics. Follow him on Twitter @Seminarydropout. He apologizes in advance to the Joneses for any angry Tweets that might slip out about the Dallas Cowboys during the NFL season. You also can reach him at [email protected]. For the latest news, click here to sign up for our newsletter.

