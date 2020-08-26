Preston Hollow Crime Reports Aug. 17 to 23

SKULLDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: CONCRETE CAPER

We don’t know what the ill-intentioned scoundrel planned to pave after stealing from Salazar Concrete Concepts of Garland at a work site in the 5700 block of Trail Meadow Drive before 7:31 p.m. Aug. 22.

19 Wednesday

Before 1:02 p.m., an irresponsible and careless motorist fled after a striking a 44-year-old man’s vehicle in the 7800 block of Royal Lane.

20 Thursday

At 2:14 p.m., an unwelcomed visitor to the Tom Thumb store at Preston Royal Village received a criminal trespass warning.

21 Friday

Before 7:41 a.m., a prowler snuck into a yard in the 6600 block of Northport Drive and stole property.

Burglarized before 9:50 a.m.: a 24-year-old man’s vehicle at a home in the 7600 block of Eastern Avenue.

Before 11:29 a.m., an aggressive driver struck a 34-year-old man in the 6200 block of LBJ Freeway.

22 Saturday

Before 1:28 a.m., a crook stole money from a 45-year-old woman at a home in the 5100 block of Seneca Drive.

23 Sunday

Before 2:36 p.m., a rascal stole from a 57-year-old woman at a home in the 4400 block of Cedarbrush Drive.