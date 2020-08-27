Park Cities Historic and Preservation Society Welcoming New Members

The Park Cities Historic and Preservation Society is inviting the community to join the organization.

The Park Cities Historic and Preservation Society (PCHPS) hosts fundraisers and other events that celebrate and raise awareness about historic preservation in the Park Cities.

“At a time when we are all staying closer to home, there is a heightened appreciation for the things that make our community special. We invite new and renewing members to join us as we work together to build awareness about the importance of protecting and promoting the visual history along with architectural and cultural legacies of the Park Cities. Our community’s support is crucial to the success of these efforts,” co-presidents Polly McKeithen and Jana Paul said.

Popular events sponsored by PCHPS include the historic home tour, distinguished speakers luncheon, and the classic and antique car show.

Other membership benefits and activities for 2020-2021 include:

Educational meetings during the year

Landmarking events honoring significant homes for architectural, historical or restoration merit

Access to walking tour

Online membership directory and mobile app

Funds raised help:

Preserve and maintain the Park Cities House at Dallas Heritage Village

Support the new PCHPS archives at the University Park Library

Fund the Society’s landmarking initiatives

Award scholarships to Highland Park High School graduating seniors planning to study architecture or history

Fund the Distinguished Chair for History at Highland Park High School.

A new member benefit this year includes a pre-sale offer for the soon-to-be-published book A House for Texas. The Elbert Williams Residence at 3805 McFarlin Boulevard in University Park is one of the most important houses in Texas. The book features text and drawings by R. Lawrence Good, FAIA, and photographs by Charles Davis Smith, FAIA. Benefits include autographed copy and a private book club meeting with the author along with other perks to be announced. Pre-sale orders will be available soon.