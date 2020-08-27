Support KidneyTexas By Letting Luncheon Come To You

Granted, COVID-19 monopolizes the headlines, but other diseases threaten, too, and remain targets of nonprofit efforts.

So while the pandemic demands precautions, KidneyTexas Inc. decided the annual luncheon must go on – even if that means holding it in places smaller and more private than a country club.

“With the onset of Covid-19, we have had to re-think how we can continue with our mission of transforming lives by fighting Kidney Disease – but doing it safely,” event chair Sharon Ballew said. “With this in mind, we hope that you will join us as we try something new, a little outside the box.”

Since 1999, KidneyTexas volunteers and underwriters have raised more than $3.7 million to “promote research, enhance treatment, and support quality renal care in our community,” KidneyTexas president Sandy Secor said.

Secor, Ballew, and honorary event chair Jolie Humphrey announced that The Runway Report 2020 Luncheon and Fashion Show | Our Sole Mission: Transformations on Sept. 22 would occur without a mass gathering.

Instead, benefactors will host private satellite gatherings at homes or offices. Individuals may also participate alone.

For example, a $3,500 contribution brings a fully-catered luncheon, including champagne and a floral centerpiece, to the table host’s home. More substantial contributions include a photographer dropping by to capture images of the fun. Individual tickets begin at $350 and include lunch.

At 11 a.m., participants will watch the streaming of The Kidney Texas Show produced by Jan Strimple. The program with Scott Murray, emcee, includes a fashion show sponsored by Tootsies plus awards, announcements, and surprise guests.

Sharon Ballew

Sandy Secor

Jolie Humphrey

Even the nine prizes that guests could win come with pandemic-influenced contents.

The nine reusable, cleanable, containers each contain 50 pairs of disposable powder-free, latex-free, soft industrial gloves; 50 three-ply disposable masks; one Container of “hard to find” Clorox Disinfecting Wipes; one 10-once hand sanitizer with aloe; one bottle of champagne (with which “to celebrate when we have a vaccine”); one bottle each of red and white wine; one small box of “emergency chocolate;” a $50 TOOTSIES gift card; and a $50 gift card for a “favorite curbside restaurant.”

“One thing remains the same, Kidney Disease continues to strike all ages and is devastating for our friends and family,” Secor said. “Please join in our efforts to find a cure, improve treatment, and provide better care for our neighbors in need.”

If You Go:

What: KidneyTexas Inc. The Runway Report 2020 Luncheon and Fashion Show

When: Tuesday, Sept. 22, with three-course meals delivered from 9 to 11 a.m. and the streaming program beginning at 11 a.m.

Where: At participating homes and businesses

Tickets: Starting at $350 for individuals and $3,500 for table hosts. Visit kidneytexas.org, email [email protected], or call 214-891-0896. Get them by Sept. 7.

More: The Sue Goodnight Service Award honorees are Lorraine Meenan and Mary Miller. Beneficiaries are Camp Reynal of the National Kidney Foundation, Texas Health Resources Foundation, and Methodist Health System Foundation. Prize tickets are $25 each or five for $100.

