Park Cities Crime Reports Aug. 25-30

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: SOUR TASTE

A vandal threw a glass lemonade bottle through a window of a home in the 4200 block of Lomo Alto around 9:18 p.m. Aug. 26.

HIGHLAND PARK

26 Wednesday

A swindler opened a PayPal account using the information of a woman in the 4600 block of Mockingbird Lane and spent $4,238.77. The incident was reported at 1:14 p.m.

An irresponsible motorist rear-ended a Buick Enclave in the 4900 block of Lomo Alto Drive around 10 p.m. and left without leaving information.

27 Thursday

A thief grabbed a Trek bicycle from a yard in the 4500 block of Bordeaux Avenue overnight before 8 a.m.

Miscreants snagged a Kobalt saw from a trailer attached to a Nissan pickup truck parked in the 4600 block of Beverly Drive around 2 p.m.

A shoplifter pilfered a $95 T-shirt from Theory in Highland Park Village at 3 p.m.

Arrested at 5:30 p.m.: a 34-year-old man accused of making an improper left turn in the 4300 block of Edmondson Avenue.

28 Friday

A ne’er do well scuffed up a Hyundai Santa Fe outside in the 3300 block of St. Johns Drive, got into an attached garage, took a Salsa El Mariachi bicycle, which was later found, as well as a wallet containing a driver’s license, credit cards, and $80 in cash from an unlocked Mercedes G63 around 7:58 a.m.

A crook opened a Verizon account using the information of a woman in the 4500 block of Abbott Avenue and accumulated charges in the amount of $1,322.02. The incident was reported at 2:14 p.m.

30 Sunday

Arrested at 4 a.m.: a 28 year old accused of driving while intoxicated near the intersection of Mockingbird Lane and Fairfield Avenue.

A scoundrel took the front license plate from a BMW parked on a driveway in the 3800 block of Potomac Avenue overnight before 1:38 p.m.

UNIVERSITY PARK

25 Tuesday

A crook opened a loan from the Small Business Administration and a Chase debit card using the information of a man in the 3300 block of Caruth Boulevard. The crook also tried to change his address. The incident was reported at 10:15 a.m.

A scoundrel took a license plate from the 4100 block of Stanford Avenue and accumulated North Texas Tollway Authority charges. The incident was reported at 2:50 p.m.

26 Wednesday

Arrested at 1:55 a.m.: a 25-year-old man in the 6500 block of Hillcrest Avenue for a warrant.

A pilferer took a bicycle from the 3100 block of Greenbrier Drive overnight before 8:30 a.m.

A crook fraudulently used the information of a man in the 3400 block of Westminster Avenue. The incident was reported at 11:17 a.m.

27 Thursday

A good neighbor found items overnight before 7:12 a.m. that belonged to a woman whose vehicle was burglarized in the 6300 block of Douglas Avenue.

A scoundrel damaged the driver side passenger window of a BMW 320i in the 3400 block of McFarlin Boulevard between midnight and 11 a.m.

28 Friday

A shoplifter grabbed five Tide pod containers from the Tom Thumb in the 7000 block of Snider Plaza at 2:21 p.m. and fled without paying for them.

30 Sunday

Arrested at 5 a.m.: a 34-year-old man accused of possession of marijuana in the 8400 block of Thackery Street.