Mark Your Calendar for these Fun Foodie Events

This week starts off Restaurant Week and ends with some virtual travel to Scotland. September is usually bustling with events and though this fall’s calendar is pretty empty compared to years’ past, there are still some great food events to attend, some virtual and some in-person. Check out these events for Labor Day weekend and beyond.

Restaurant Week

Stock & Barrell’s Mouth-watering Wagyu Meatballs

Aug. 31 – Sept. 6 Restaurant Week benefitting the North Texas Food Bank and the Lena Pope Home kicked off Monday and officially runs through September 6, though many restaurants have chosen to take their participation into late September to help the organizations increase donations and to generate business in their restaurants. Among the restaurants participating this year are The Mansion Restaurant, Miriam Cocina Latina (which has an amazing $8 margarita Happy Hour Monday – Thursday) and Stock & Barrel, three of my faves. For more details and a complete list of participating restaurants and offers, click HERE.

Go Scots!

Outlander’s Highlands hero, Jamie Fraser isn’t a chef but sounds exactly like Chef Gary Maclean who will lead a cooking class for Central Market

September 5 Since cross-the-pond travel has been restricted, cultural immersion into foreign lands and cuisines has suffered. Thanks to Central Market, we can travel to Scotland and taste the bountiful seafood, produce and staples from the land of Jamie Fraser. (Any Outlander fans reading this?) In partnership with Scottish Development International, the Scottish government’s trade group, Central Market is offering a virtual cooking class live from Glasgow, Scotland, led by Scotland’s national Chef Ambassador, Chef Gary Maclean, is a highly accomplished chef and national treasure. This impressive cultural exchange includes a three-course meal demonstration, lesson, and Q&A with Chef Maclean. Here’s a sneak peak at Chef and his adorable Scottish brogue.

Time: 11 am – 12:30 CST

Cost: Free

Supplies: Register online HERE and download the shopping list for items you’ll need to purchase at Central Market for these recipes.

This could be your lunch Saturday.

Menu: Starters – Mey Selections Scottish smoked salmon salad with French beans, snap peas, pea puree and almonds on a bed of mixed lettuce leaves and Grilled (Broiled) Scottish Langoustine with Tain Barrel cheddar, fennel, pea, herb salad and aioli; Entrée – Filet of Native Hebridean Scottish Salmon with a warm potato salad, capers, poached egg and asparagus; Dessert – Texas Raspberry Cranachan with whiskey (optional), Stoats oats, Equi’s ice-cream, Heather Hills honey & chocolate shavings. Sláinte!

The Horses are on the Track

September 5 Al Biernat’s is hosting a Kentucky Derby Watching Party and hat and mask contest Saturday from 4pm – 7 pm at both locations. What a fun way to let loose and cover your pandemic hair with a Derby hat. Prizes will be given for most creative looks (hats and masks, not hair.) If you’d rather watch the Derby at home, you can order Maker’s Mark Mint Julep kits for $40 and grab some of AL’s famous mac and cheese and a big steak and it will *almost* feel like you’re living the high life in Louisville. To reserve your spot at the Oak Lawn location, call 214-219-2201, for Al’s North, call 972-239-3400.

Chocolate Kisses

Sept. 12 The Dallas Chocolate Festival will take place online where you can attend virtual classes, demonstrations and tastings while enjoying chocolate samples you purchase in advance. Festival Boxes are available for $50 plus $10 for delivery to your door by Alto (limited to the DFW Metroplex area), or chocolate boxes can also be shipped outside the Metroplex area for an additional postage fee. Access to only the virtual events (excluding chocolate box) is $5.

Indulge Your Senses

Senses Wine Dinner at Shinsei

Sept. 17 Shinsei is hosting a wine dinner featuring Senses by Thomas Rivers Brown wines and the food from the culinary sensation Kent Rathbun. The five-course dinner includes starters such as Little Sister’s Korean Friend Chicken and Griddled Bread Cheese starters, Heirloom Tomato-Ricotta “Grilled Cheese,” Soft Scrambled Rathbun Farm Egg with King Crab and Meyer Lemon Butter, a Garlic Crusted Filet and S’Mores Pie dessert, each paired with Senses wines, including their Charles Heintz Chardonnay, the ’18 Russian River Valley Pinot Noir and the Senses Oakville Napa Valley Cab. What a menu! Seating is limited. Price per person is $200 plus tax and gratuity. Call Geri at 469-576-6407 to reserve your seats.