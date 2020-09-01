Take Our September People-Powered Election Survey

Have a lot of opinions about the upcoming election? Already know who you’re voting for? Our September People-Powered Election Survey is waiting for your opinions.

Last month, not quite 200 of our readers took our inaugural survey, where we asked two questions: If you had to vote today, who would you vote for, and what issues are driving you to the polls?

This month, you’ll see a few changes. For one, we’ve added the running mates for the presidential election. We also added the Dallas ISD bond election.

And we have a new question: What is something that would change your mind about your chosen candidates at this point?

We are reporting each month’s results in the September, October, and November issues of Preston Hollow People and Park Cities People, as well as online at PeopleNewspapers.com. This isn’t meant to be a scientific poll, but rather a snapshot of how your neighbors feel about the upcoming election.

And, as always, if you have something important to say, please consider penning a letter to the editor – we love hearing from our readers.

