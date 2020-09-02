House of the Month: 4926 Deloache Avenue

Check out this incredible new Italian Mediterranean estate designed by architect Patrick Ford and Bella Custom Homes and ideally located in Old Preston Hollow. With more than 14,000 square feet, this home features seven bedrooms, eight full baths, and five half baths. Also included: seven living areas – including a media room with stadium seating, a lounge with a built-in bar, a wood-paneled library, a family room with ceiling timbers, and a basement wine cellar that accommodates approximately 5,000 bottles. An elevator takes you to all three floors. Enjoy outdoor living with multiple open living spaces, a swimming pool with a spa, and a fire pit for year-round enjoyment.

