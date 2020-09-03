Local Energy Experts at WattDawg Help Combat High Bills

It has been challenging thus far, to say the least. Here is another fun fact: Sources indicate that in addition to the typical spike in electricity usage for the summer, recent ‘stay at home” orders have placed residential electricity demand at new heights.

The best way to lower your current rates and prevent a spike in your bill is to lock down lower-priced contracts now. WattDawg is the local energy expert that guarantees you the best rates for your personal needs each month. For $10 per month, they handle all research, negotiations, contracts, etc. for you.

The name WattDawg was inspired by the endearing traits of the owner’s family retriever, Bear. They hope to embody all that their beloved pet stood for:

A Texan’s Best Friend: Strong relationships are at the heart and soul of their business. Over the years, they have cultivated reliable relationships with energy providers that enable them to get lower rates.

Total Honesty: They take great pride in finding honest rates. They don’t fall for all of the industry’s gimmicks, and they don’t care what provider you pick.

Personalized Loyalty and Vigilance: From daily rate monitoring, to insider tips, cutting edge tech, to deep market research, they do everything in their power to guarantee you are happy with their service, including offering a full money-back guarantee.

Love: WattDawg loves their members and what they do!

They are proud to have 5 star ratings across platforms and be an A+ accredited business with the Better Business Bureau.

For just $10 per month, WattDawg ensures you never overpay for electricity again. Their straightforward, proven and dependable approach means you no longer have to stress about paying outrageous electric bills.

To sign up, click here, or call 469-653-3675.

For nearly 40 years, People Newspapers has worked tirelessly to tell the stories—good, bad, and sublime—of our neighbors in the Park Cities and Preston Hollow. To support our efforts, please contact [email protected] for advertising opportunities. Please also consider sharing this story with your friends and social media followers.