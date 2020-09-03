Thursday, September 3, 2020

People Newspapers

People Newspapers
Crime Preston Hollow 

Preston Hollow Crime Reports Aug. 24— 30

William Taylor 0 Comments ,

SKULLDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: CRIME OF INCONVENIENCE

Why did the prowler pry open a glass door before 1:14 p.m. Aug. 26 just to go in and then come out of a home in the 4300 block of Bonham Street? Police are calling it criminal trespassing.

25 Tuesday

Before 5:35 a.m., a burglar forced entry to steal from the Forest Car Wash on Forest Lane at the Dallas North Tollway.

26 Wednesday

Online documents didn’t include a reporting time for shoplifting from the Lowe’s Home Improvement store on Inwood Road near Forest Lane.

27 Thursday

Online documents didn’t include a reporting time for a theft from a man, age not provided, at a home in the 6800 block of Greenwich Lane.

Before 7:49 a.m., a vandal struck the Northaven Trail in the 5500 block of Northaven Road.

Before 9:03 a.m., a rascal took off with a 44-year-old man’s vehicle from a home in the 6700 block of Brookshire Drive.

Before 3:44 p.m., a prowler stole from the garage of an 87-year-old woman’s home in the 5500 block of Falls Drive.

The motorist who struck a 29-year-old Plano woman’s vehicle before 5:32 p.m. in the 5900 block of LBJ Freeway didn’t stick around to take responsibility.

Before 9:55 p.m., a thief took a Joshua, Texas man’s vehicle from a parking lot in the 4200 block of LBJ Freeway.

28 Friday

Officers responded at 12:20 a.m. to reports of an intruder with unknown intentions in a 49-year-old man’s home in the 5100 block of Radbrook Place. Arrest information was not available.

Online documents didn’t include a reporting time for a theft from a Sachse, man, age not provided, at Preston Center.

29 Saturday

Arrested at 3:19 a.m.: a 27-year-old man accused of driving under the influence of alcohol in the 11600 block of Hillcrest Road.

At 3:47 a.m., a vehicle stolen in Desoto was recovered outside a home in the 6900 block of Lloyd Valley Lane.

Burglarized before 2:02 p.m.: a 28-year-old man’s vehicle at a home in the 11400 block of Royalshire Drive.

Before 5:44 p.m., a ruffian punched and injured a 31-year-old Mesquite man at a vacant home in the 11100 block of St. Michaels Drive.

30 Sunday

Arrested at 6:44 a.m. after a wreck in the 5200 block of LBJ Freeway: a 24-year-old man accused of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving without a license.

William Taylor

William Taylor, editor of Park Cities People and Preston Hollow People, shares a name and a birthday with his dad and a love for community journalism with his colleagues at People Newspapers. He joined the staff in 2016 after more than 25 years working for daily newspapers in such places as Alexandria, Louisiana; Baton Rouge; McKinney; San Angelo; and Sherman, though not in anywhere near that order. A city manager once told him that “city government is the best government” because of its potential to improve the lives of its residents. William still enjoys covering municipal government and many other topics. Follow him on Twitter @Seminarydropout. He apologizes in advance to the Joneses for any angry Tweets that might slip out about the Dallas Cowboys during the NFL season. You also can reach him at [email protected]. For the latest news, click here to sign up for our newsletter.

You May Also Like

Preston Hollow Crime Reports June 1 – 7

William Taylor 0

Police Reports: Dec. 5-11

Annie Wiles 0

Burglar Gets $100K Payday at NorthPark Center

Claire St. Amant 3

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *