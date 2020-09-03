UP Fogging For Mosquitoes

In preparation for Labor Day weekend, Municipal Mosquito will fog all alleys throughout the city of University Park Sept. 3. In conjunction, the Parks Department will fog all city parks. All efforts will begin around 9:30 p.m., weather permitting.

To target mosquitoes during peak daily activity, protect beneficial insects, and limit exposure for outdoor pets and residents who have sensitivities, fogging is conducted during the overnight hours. Mosquito control efforts generally run from April to October.

For more information about mosquito control in University Park, click here.