Women’s Council Writer’s Garden Symposium Goes Virtual

The Women’s Council of the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden announced the 14th Annual A Writer’s Garden Literary Symposium and Luncheon themed “Near or Far…There Is No Place Like Home” is scheduled for Nov. 17, and features two internationally renowned speakers: Southern lifestyle author and interior designer James Farmer and acclaimed textile designer Lisa Fine.

The event benefits the Women’s Council of the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden and the development and maintenance of A Woman’s Garden.

The announcements were made via video with aerial views filmed at A Woman’s Garden at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden. Viewers are able to virtually meet Suzanne Millet, symposium and luncheon chair; Diane Sealy, honorary chair; Kay Weeks, president of the Women’s Council and Lisa Fine, one of the featured speakers at the Nov. 17 symposium.

Totally virtual, the symposium’s speaker presentations will stream from the magnificent DeGolyer House Library to the homes and businesses of Women’s Council members and supporters and participants. Luncheon will be delivered to the host’s home or business that morning. Limited to 10 guests, each home will provide the perfect setting to enjoy the program with the company of good friends, family and neighbors.

Underwriting starts at $2,500 up to $25,000 and includes lunch delivered to the host’s home or business up to 10 guests, an autographed book for the host and each guest, membership in The Lisianthus Society for the host, recognition in printed materials, and more.

Individual Patron Tickets are $250 and $500, including lunch, autographed copy of a symposium book and other benefits. Individual tickets for the Virtual Symposium Only are $75 and include a one-year subscription to Flower Magazine. Check the website for more details, benefits, and tickets.

Lisa Fine is a renowned textile designer based in both New York and Dallas. Fine will discuss her new book, Near and Far: Interiors I Love. Read more about her in this interview in Flower magazine.

James Farmer will discuss his most recent publication, Arriving Home, featuring design projects from the farmlands of Georgia to the rolling countryside of Connecticut. Farmer is a Southern author, interior designer, and speaker. He is the author of the Wall Street Journal best-selling books A Time to Plant; Sip & Savor; Porch Living; Wreaths For All Seasons; A Time To Cook; Dinner on the Grounds; A Time to Celebrate, and A Place to Call Home. In addition, his work has been published in various magazines including Southern Living, House Beautiful, Traditional Home, Southern Home, Flower, and more. Born and raised in Georgia, Farmer proudly has built his business in his hometown of Perry.

Since 1986 the major goal of the Women’s Council has been the design, construction, funding, and endowment of A Woman’s Garden, the only public garden in the United States conceived by women, funded by the efforts of women, and dedicated to the spirit of women. The support of over 500 members of the Women’s Council makes possible the continued expansion and development of A Woman’s Garden. The Women’s Council is an all-volunteer, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.

A Woman’s Garden is the only garden in the nation conceived, constructed and maintained by the funding efforts of women. Ablaze with color in every season, A Woman’s Garden sits as a living testament to the passion and vision of the Women’s Council founders and the boundless energy and devotion of its members whose commitment to creating a garden dedicated to the universal spirit of women across generations is realized in its inspired design. Our beautiful garden celebrates the power, creativity, resourcefulness, passion and unwavering commitment of the women who came before us and those entrusted with its care now, and into the future.