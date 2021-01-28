Allred to Hold Small Business Town Hall

Small business owners trying to navigate the terrain of COVID-related government loans and the pandemic economy have a chance to ask questions and get updates on available assistance Friday.

U.S. Rep. Colin Allred will have a virtual town hall at noon Jan. 29 for the small business community, and will be joined by a representative from the U.S. Small Business Administration, and representatives from the lending community.

The panel will update attendees on available assistance, and can answer questions related to the changes to COVID lending, including the Paycheck Protection Program and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program.

The event can be viewed viaa Facebook Live stream. To participate in the Zoom meeting, RSVP here.