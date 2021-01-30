HP Alumnus Dies In Arkansas

Michael Marron Jr., 20, died Jan. 23 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, where he was attending the University of Arkansas, Northwest Arkansas media outlets reported.

The Washington County Coroner’s office in Fayetteville confirmed Marron’s cause of death is pending as of Thursday.

“I can’t imagine the grief a family must feel when losing a child. I am truly saddened. Speaking on behalf of others across campus, I send condolences to the parents, family members, friends and acquaintances at this most difficult time,” University of Arkansas Dean of Students Melissa Rom said in a statement shared by 5News KFSM.

Marron attended Highland Park ISD schools from Bradfield Elementary to Highland Park High School, where he played lacrosse and helped his team take home the Texas State Championship title.

After graduating from Highland Park, he enrolled at the University of Arkansas and pledged the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity.

His family has requested those who want to make memorial contributions make them to the Highland Park Boy’s Lacrosse Michael Marron Scholarship Foundation.

Services were held Jan. 28 at Highland Park Presbyterian Church.