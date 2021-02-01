Smart Cookies: State Fair Announces New Contest

State Fair of Texas announces Texas-themed cookie decorating contest

Fire up the ovens, and start mixing up your icing – it’s time to decorate some cookies.

Or do some decorating.

Or bake a cake.

The State Fair of Texas announced the 2021 Virtual Creative Arts Contests, kicking off with Texas Theme Cookie Decorating. In addition, the 2021 Virtual Creative Arts Contest Handbook is now available online.

With four brand-new virtual contests, Texans can celebrate their creativity year-round, showing off their patriotic-themed decorated mantel, shelf, or tablescape, or cooking up some fun Texas-themed, decorated cookies.

Introduced in 2020 as a way for Fair fans to continue creative celebrations from the comfort of their own home during the COVID-19 pandemic, the contests were so popular, the new virtual contest tradition will continue in 2021.

The four contests in 2021 include:

Texas Theme Cookie Decorating – Texas is filled with tons of symbols that make for great inspiration.

– Texas is filled with tons of symbols that make for great inspiration. Patriotic Celebration – Bring the celebration of America to your indoor décor by commemorating the birth of American independence through mantel, shelf, or tablescape decor.

– Bring the celebration of America to your indoor décor by commemorating the birth of American independence through mantel, shelf, or tablescape decor. Big Tex Cake Decorating – Say “Howdy, Folks!” using sugar art skills. Design, embellish, or decorate any cake or cupcake – the only requirement is that your dessert features the spirit of Big Tex.

– Say “Howdy, Folks!” using sugar art skills. Design, embellish, or decorate any cake or cupcake – the only requirement is that your dessert features the spirit of Big Tex. Holiday! – Have a favorite holiday? Take your pick of any celebrated holiday and decorate a food item or décor piece (mantel, shelf, or tablescape) to celebrate.

To enter, just submit a photo of your masterpiece through the Fair’s online registration portal, available at Creative.BigTex.com. With different age divisions for each contest, participants of any age are welcome. The entries must be the work of the contestant, and contestants may only have one entry per specified contest category.

Registration for the Virtual Creative Arts Contests is now open. To view the 2021 Virtual Creative Arts Contests handbook, visit BigTex.com/VirtualContests.

Information about the 2021 Arts & Crafts contests, as well as Cooking contests, which are typically held leading up to the State Fair of Texas, will be released later in the year. To be the first to receive updates from the Fair’s Creative Arts department, sign up for the Creative Arts Newsletter, available at BigTex.com/CreativeTexans.