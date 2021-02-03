Eight WTW Athletes Make College Choices

Eight W.T. White seniors were recognized during a ceremony on Wednesday for their college athletic commitments, including six football players.

After leading the Longhorns to their first playoff appearance in more than a decade, multiple WTW standouts will join college rosters next season. They include Dejon Baker (Southeastern Oklahoma State), Patience Carey (Howard Payne), Dom Dozal (Howard Payne), Cameron Edwards (Howard Payne), Max Martin (Sterling College), and Timothy Wyatt (Midwestern State).

Also honored on Wednesday were baseball player Korbin Dennis (Stephen F. Austin) and track athlete Kaiyah Jones (University of the Southwest).