Top Parish Lineman Decides on Stanford

Parish Episcopal offensive tackle Austin Uke signed with Stanford on Wednesday after announcing his commitment to the Cardinal during a ceremony at the school.

Uke chose Stanford over scholarship offers from Texas, USC, Northwestern, and others. The 6-foot-4, 267-pound lineman emerged as a top recruit this season as the Panthers won their second consecutive TAPPS state title. He transferred to Parish this season after playing previously at Jesuit and Trinity Christian-Cedar Hill.

He is one of several Parish seniors recognized on Wednesday for their college commitments. Others included Christian Benson (Dartmouth), Kenneth Borders (Georgetown), Henry Partridge (University of Chicago), Foster Malloy (Trinity), Joe Mehary (Trinity), and Jai Moore (Oklahoma Baptist).