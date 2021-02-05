HP Will Be Well Represented at Regionals

Highland Park will take almost its entire squad to the Class 5A Region II swimming meet this weekend in The Colony.

The Blue Wave swept the boys and girls team titles at the District 13-5A meet on Jan. 22 in Carrollton, led by a handful of standout individual performances. The top four finishers in each event qualified for regionals.

District gold medalists for the HP girls included Campbell Schultz (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle), Taylor Copeland (200 individual medley), Katherine Huang (50 freestyle), Lindsey Hosch (100 butterfly, 100 breaststroke), and Maddy Helton (100 freestyle, 100 backstroke). HP also won all three relays.

On the boys side, the Blue Wave’s event winners were Roman Duong (200 freestyle, 100 butterfly), Campbell Whann (50 freestyle), Ruihan Zhu (100 breaststroke), and Dash Wolford (diving).

Other teams in the district include the four Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD schools along with The Colony, Paris, Paris North Lamar, Greenville, and Irving North Hills.

Looking ahead, the top two competitors in each event at the regional meet will advance to the Class 5A state meet on Feb. 19-20 in Austin.