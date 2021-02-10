DPD Seeks Shops at Park Lane Shoplifting Suspect

Dallas police are hoping one small photo from a security camera will lead them to the identity of a person they say stole merchandise from the Saks Off Fifth store at the Shops at Park Lane last week.

Police said that around 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 2, a suspect took merchandise from the store without paying, and then allegedly pulled a box cutter out when confronted before fleeing on foot with the stolen goods.

To report information, contact Detective John Brow at 214-671-4296, [email protected] To remain anonymous, call 214-373-8477.