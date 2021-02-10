Thursday, February 11, 2021

Crime Preston Hollow 

Preston Hollow Crime Reports Feb 1 – 7

William Taylor

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: NOT SAFE KEEPING

Reported at 10:26 a.m. Feb. 3: Overnight a burglar foiled the locks at Primo’s MX Kitchen at Hillcrest Road and Northwest Highway and took the safe. Yes, there was money inside it.

1 Monday

Arrested at 3:27 a.m.: a 23-year-old man accused of drunkenness and drug possession outside a home in the 6400 block of Waggoner Drive.

At 10:31 a.m., an unwelcome visitor to the Preston Group in Preston Center got a criminal trespassing warning.

Burglarized before 1:21 p.m.: a 35-year-old Lake Worth man’s vehicle at a home in the 9800 block of Meadowbrook Drive.

Taken before 2:19 p.m.: a vehicle from the 11400 block of Strait Lane.

Did it dawn on a 30-year-old Chico, Texas man that added care might be needed when parking in the 4800 block of a street named Crooked Lane? Belongings from his vehicle were taken before 5:29 p.m.

A robber threatened a 30-year-old Bedford man while stealing merchandise from Lenscrafters at NorthPark Center.

Before 8:01 p.m., a nuisance took the license plate off a 24-year-old man’s vehicle at NorthPark Center.

2 Tuesday

Turns out 7:36 a.m. isn’t too early to get a criminal trespassing warning in Preston Center.

Reported at 11:58 a.m.: an ugly thing to do. A shoplifter snagged merchandise from Ulta Beauty at Preston Forest Village.

Before 12:16 p.m., a thief grabbed stuff out of the back of a Superior Pool Service of Lewisville van while technicians called on a home in the 5200 block of Ravine Drive.

A 39-year-old man left stuff in the bed of his truck while visiting a home in the 4200 block of Lively Lane. A prowler removed the stuff before 2:45 p.m.

At 3:26 p.m., an unwelcome visitor to the CVS in Preston Center received a criminal trespassing warning.

Stolen before 4:15 p.m.: a 41-year-old Quinlan, Texas man’s vehicle at NorthPark Center.

Reported at 7:18 p.m.: a 29-year-old man from the 4700 block of West Amherst Avenue kept getting electronic messages meant to annoy him.

Burglarized before 7:25 p.m.: a 29-year-old Rowlett man’s vehicle at NorthPark Center.

A person stopped at 8:56 p.m. near Christ the King Catholic Church on Preston Road had a “non-testable white powder.”

3 Wednesday

Stolen before 2:18 p.m.: a vehicle at NorthPark Center.

Arrested at 5:21 p.m.: a woman accused of shoplifting at Dillard’s at NorthPark Center. Her age wasn’t provided.

4 Thursday

Before 7:32 p.m., a burglar broke a vehicle window to steal a 50-year-old Austin woman’s stuff at NorthPark Center.

5 Friday

We were so curious about what was taken in a theft at a home in the 4300 block of Bobbitt Drive that we didn’t really care that the online record didn’t include a reporting time.

Reporting time also not provided for theft from a woman (not named Bobbitt) in a parking lot at NorthPark Center.

6 Saturday

Burglarized overnight before 6:36 a.m.: a 42-year-old Allen man’s vehicle in the parking lot of Medical City Green Oaks Hospital on Clodus Fields Drive.

Reporting time not provided for shoplifting from Nordstrom at NorthPark Center.

Before 8:01 p.m., a bully at Inwood Village injured a 40-year-old Fort Worth man with strikes to the face and body.

7 Sunday

Reported at 12: 53 a.m.: An abuser kept calling and vaguely threatening a woman from the 7500 block of Malabar Lane.

Reported at 12:42 p.m.: an identify thief used the personal information of a 68-year-old man from the 5000 block of Brookview Drive to open an account.

Reported at 4:08 p.m.: road rage in the 5600 block of LBJ Freeway? An armed motorist pointed a gun at a 37-year-old man and collided with his vehicle.

William Taylor

William Taylor, editor of Park Cities People and Preston Hollow People, shares a name and a birthday with his dad and a love for community journalism with his colleagues at People Newspapers. He joined the staff in 2016 after more than 25 years working for daily newspapers in such places as Alexandria, Louisiana; Baton Rouge; McKinney; San Angelo; and Sherman, though not in anywhere near that order. A city manager once told him that “city government is the best government” because of its potential to improve the lives of its residents. William still enjoys covering municipal government and many other topics. Follow him on Twitter @Seminarydropout. He apologizes in advance to the Joneses for any angry Tweets that might slip out about the Dallas Cowboys during the NFL season. You also can reach him at [email protected]. For the latest news, click here to sign up for our newsletter.

