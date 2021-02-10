Sorry Kids, Wintery Weather Probably Won’t Bring a Snow Day

Call it another casualty of the pandemic, but the days of waking up early in hopes that your school district appears on a TV crawl beneath some very cold reporter standing next to a TxDOT truck early in the morning may be over.

It’s already cold, having hit a balmy 32 degrees at 2:30 p.m., but the National Weather Service has also issued a winter weather advisory until Thursday at 3 p.m. The area could get freezing rain and accumulations of ice on roads, bridges, and overpasses.

“Freezing rain is expected in the magenta region from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday,” NWS forecasters said. “Accumulations up to a 10th of an inch are expected on area roadways and bridges and may impact travel. We’ll also be watching for areas of embedded sleet in the northwest overnight Wednesday.”

All of this, of course, may be (or not, because it’s Texas) a dress rehearsal for Monday, when temperatures are expected to be in the teens and wind chills in the single digits, with some meteorologists predicting possible precipitation (the NWS says they’re not confident of that just yet).

But no, that won’t mean no school if the weather is bad. Both Dallas ISD and Highland Park ISD will still be in session – but it might be virtually.

That’s right – since the pandemic provided the means for teachers and students to hop online and learn, they’ll be expected to hop online and learn, and neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night (ahem, sorry, we got carried away there) will prevent that.

“Dallas ISD is closely monitoring the weather conditions,” the district tweeted Wednesday afternoon. “If roads become unsafe for travel tomorrow, we will not close schools but will be 100 percent virtual for all students and staff.”

“We’re working to get our staff ready for remote instruction tomorrow should that be necessary,” said Highland Park ISD spokesman Jon Dahlander.

No word yet on other schools, but check here for details as we get them.

Have some definite feelings about the lack of snow days? Feel free to hit up our letters to the editor and share them.