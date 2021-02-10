St. Mark’s Administrator Dies After Long Battle With Cancer

Katy Booras Rubarth, who joined the St. Mark’s School of Texas family first as a parent and later as a member of its adminstrative team, died Feb. 4 after a long battle with cancer, the school said.

Rubarth was first a St. Mark’s parent with three boys, Andy, Charlie, and Oliver attending the school. She became the school’s director of communications in 2009, helping the school communicate with not only parents, students, and staff, but the community at large.

“In the years that followed, Katy provided invaluable behind-the-scenes support for many of the School’s most significant milestones and priorities,” the school said in its tribute. “From the redevelopment and expansion of the St. Mark’s website to her visible presence at major events across the country including Commencement, Reunions, Alumni Weekend, Homecoming, and so much more, Katy could always be found somewhere in the room choreographing, planning, and supporting others to ensure that every detail was in place.”

“Katy loved her colleagues, our graduates, and most important, she loved our boys,” said David Dini, Eugene McDermott Headmaster. “Her passing will certainly leave a hole in our lives. And yet, she would expect us to carry on and continue to serve every Marksman with the same determination, compassion, respect, and optimism that so epitomized how she lived each day.”

Last spring, the Class of 2020 dedicated the Marksmen yearbook to Rubarth.



“This dedicatee so perfectly fits the tone of this book and this year. She was selected because of the personal impact she had on all of our lives,” Marksmen Editor Reid Goldsmith said.

The dedication page featured a very meaningful photograph of Rubarth, taken by her son Charlie.