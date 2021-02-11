Having a Field Day

Dallas Afterschool names chair, honorary chair for Field Day event

Dallas Afterschool will have a field day fundraising this year, and adventurous souls can participate.

The organization, which works to increase and improve the quality of programs during out-of-school time (including after school) for more than 12,000 students in Dallas County, will host an Amazing Race-style virtual Field Day on May 8.

And heading up the effort will be event chair Errika Flood-Moultrie and honorary chair, Regen Horchow.

Flood-Moultrie is the operations director for Dallas, Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation and is the founder of ConnectThree. Horchow serves as chair of Early Matters Dallas.

Field Day participants will compete in teams of two in a Dallas-area scavenger hunt using an interactive phone app. Prizes for first, second, and third place will be awarded based on accumulated points from challenges that involve uploading or watching a video, sending a text, uploading a photo, answering quiz questions, using your GPS location, or scanning a QR code.

Registration is $100 per team and includes a team fundraising page. Additional prizes for team spirit, creative team masks, and best overall fundraisers will also be awarded.

Find out more about Field Day here.