Lady Scots Top Joshua in Playoff Opener

Almost 24 hours later than planned, Highland Park started its playoff run with a 47-33 thumping of Joshua on Friday in Arlington.

For the Lady Scots (22-6), the victory over the Lady Owls (11-14) in the Class 5A Region II bi-district round — after a one-day delay due to inclement weather — extends their overall winning streak to 11 games. HP rolled to the District 13-5A title during the regular season.

The Lady Scots advance to the area round to meet Lufkin, which cruised past Hallsville 58-34 in its first-round matchup. The Lady Panthers (13-11) are the second seed from District 16-5A. That game will be on Tuesday at a time and location to be determined.

HP will try to avoid a repeat of the past two seasons, when they also went unbeaten in district play and earned a bi-district victory, only to fall in the second round. The Lady Scots have not advanced past the area round since 2012.