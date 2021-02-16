UP Asks Residents, Businesses To Conserve Water

The city of University Park is asking residents to conserve water after intermittent power at the city’s booster pump station coupled with water main breaks equipment malfunctions caused by the record-breaking cold weather strained the city’s water supply.

The city says on their website that they’re monitoring the booster pump station and water levels in the city’s two water tanks and are asking residents and businesses to limit water use to essential uses only. The city noted that doesn’t mean residents should forgo dripping faucets to keep pipes from freezing.

The city says crews worked four water main breaks Sunday and five Monday.